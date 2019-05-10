Corps to host feasibility study meeting in Morgan City

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ officials will host a public meeting Wednesday in Morgan City to gather input on the feasibility study for hurricane protection and storm damage reduction for the South Central Coast of Louisiana, a news release said.

The Corps’ New Orleans District will lead a meeting starting at 6 p.m. at the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium. The meeting comprises a presentation and public comments.

The study area includes Iberia, St. Martin and St. Mary parishes and will look at the feasibility of providing hurricane protection and storm damage reduction and related features. The study area is included in the State Master Plan and also consists of several existing coastal restoration projects that could work in conjunction with expected findings.

The study agreement was signed with the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority and the Corps of Engineers in October 2018. These public meetings are part of the project initiation. The next opportunity for public input will be in December 2019 with the final report being completed in 2021.

The South Central Coast Study was one of five studies included for the New Orleans District in the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018.