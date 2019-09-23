Cooking tips from the Guard

Submitted Photo

Sgt. 1st Class Robert Gregoire and Sgt. Dylan Mandeville from the Louisiana National Guard visited Food and Nutrition classes recently. Students learned about the opportunities offered by the National Guard, such as tuition exemption and enlistment benefits including the opportunity to make money while still in high school. Students were given background information on MREs (Meals Ready to Eat). This was followed by a creative competition between teams to create a meal using only the items provided in the MRE. Because the military is focused on team building, the classes were broken into random groups to make sure they worked with different people other than their normal “friend” group. "The activity helped build companionship and brought the class closer together," Gregoire said. "They were focused, and everyone was included as each person had a job to do."