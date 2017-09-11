Constitution Week proclaimed

The Daily Review/Bill Decker

Local governments have proclaimed Sept. 17-21 to be Constitution Week. The Daughters of the American Revolution promote the observance to emphasize citizens' responsibilities for protecting and defending the United States Constitution; inform people that the constitution is the basis for America's great heritage and the foundation for our way of life; and encourage the study of the historical events that led to the framing of the Constitution in September 1787. Peggy Acosta, left, and Julie Delaune of the DAR were on hand when proclamations were signed by, from left: Patterson Mayor Rodney Grogan; Parish President David Hanagriff; Morgan City Mayor Frank "Boo" Grizzaffi; and Berwick Councilman Duval Arthur.