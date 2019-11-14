Concert will pay tribute to Buble

In celebration of Michael Bublé, Shades of Bublé is bringing all of his biggest hits to the stage at Morgan City Municipal Auditorium at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Season subscriptions for the remaining four Community Concert Association performances for 2019-20 are $45 for adults and $10 for students K-12. Single concert tickets are $25 for adults and $5 for students K-12.

All tickets, subscription or single concert, are available online at www.morgancitylive.com or at the door.

Shades of Bublé celebrates the continuing career of multiple Grammy Award-winning recording artist Michael Bublé by performing his catalog of music while adding the three-part harmony sound made popular by the famous guy groups from the 1950s and ’60s.

Delivering a set list composed only of songs recorded or performed live by Michael Bublé, this world-class act honors — but doesn’t imitate — the sophistication, retro style, and high-energy fun that Bublé himself brings to his concerts while engaging new fans with thrilling new vocal arrangements.

Morgan City Live Community Concert Association of Morgan City Inc., formed in 1947, continues to bring world-class entertainment to the Tri-City area of Morgan City, Berwick and Patterson, as well as the rest of St. Mary Parish and surrounding parishes. Thanks to the generosity of patrons and donors, this series is offered at affordable, family-friendly prices.

Under a partnership with the St. Mary Council on Aging, free transportation to and from concerts is available to people 60 and over. Call at least 24 hours prior to concert to arrange a ride.