Community meeting to address animal neglect, overpopulation

Staff Report

The Humane Society of Louisiana is co-hosting a community meeting Thursday at the Bayou Vista Library, located at 1325 Belleview St., with Braylins Pet Haven, a local humane organiza-tion based in St. Mary Parish, a news release said.

The meeting, which is free and open to the public, will be 6-7:30 p.m. and address animal neglect and pet overpop-ulation issues within the parish. The Humane Society of Louisiana, based out of New Orleans, is conducting a series of meetings around the state to work with local officials, law en-forcement, animal con-trol agencies, rescue organizations, and con-cerned citizens to develop short- and long-range goals to improve basic services to help animals in need, the release said.

The Humane Society and Braylins Pet Haven plan to invite representatives from the parish council, sheriff’s office, the parish president’s office, humane groups and the parish animal control department to attend the meeting, the re-lease said.

The Humane Society has hosted and plans to host similar meetings in other areas.

“Hosting these com-munity meetings allows us to meet other like-minded people and agencies that share our goal of helping animals in need. These meetings expand our networking capacities and allow us to meet community leaders who often share our same goals; and we’ve found that by working together we can often share resources, strategies, and ideas,” said Jeff Dorson, executive director for The Humane Society of Louisiana, in the re-lease.

For more information, contact the Humane Society of Louisiana by calling 901-268-4432 or emailing in-fo@humanela.org.