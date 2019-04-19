Community Fish Fry is part of Easter celebration

The public is invited to a free Community Fish Fry 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday at Lawrence Park in downtown Morgan City. Hosting the event is Pharr Chapel United Methodist Church, Walmsley United Methodist Church and Trinity Episcopal Church, all of Morgan City. The East St. Mary Ministerial Alliance Easter Sunrise Service will be at 7 a.m. Sunday also in Lawrence Park. Everyone is invited to bring a chair.
The public was invited to a free Community Fish Fry Good Friday at Lawrence Park in downtown Morgan City. Hosting the event was Pharr Chapel United Methodist Church, Walmsley United Methodist Church and Trinity Episcopal Church, all of Morgan City. The East St. Mary Ministerial Alliance will hold its annual Easter Sunrise Service at 7 a.m. Sunday also in Lawrence Park. Everyone is invited to bring a chair.

