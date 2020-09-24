Commodity distribution set for Friday

The St. Mary Community Action Agency and the Food for Families Program will distribute commodities on Friday at various locations.

Commodities will be handed out at the Berwick Civic Complex, the Amelia Recreation Center and the St. Mary Community Action Agency office.

Due to federal COVID-19 regulations, a “no touch” policy will be enforced where recipients will be required to give their names and stay in their vehicles. The commodities then will be placed in their vehicles.

For more information, contact the St. Mary Community Action Agency central office at 337-828-5703.