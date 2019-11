The Daily Review/Diane Miller Fears

The Ruff Ryders of Houma appear at Saturday's Main Street Festival, collecting donations for their third annual Coats for Kids Charity Event. The group says it has provided more than 500 coats for students of all ages in the last two years. The deadline for donations this year is Dec. 1. For information call Matthew Hebert, 985-498-0810, or Russell Eues, 985-498-8595.