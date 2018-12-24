Coast Guard rescues 6 people from bass boat near Morgan City

Mon, 12/24/2018 - 10:06am

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued six people Monday from a disabled vessel in the Atchafalaya Bay near Morgan City, a news release said.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a report from St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office at 12:50 a.m. of a disabled 16-foot bass boat with two adults and four children on board.

Watchstanders directed the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew at 1:15 a.m. The aircrew arrived on scene at 2:30 a.m. to locate and establish communications with the disabled vessel and a St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Department surface asset crew. Due to the water depth, the surface asset crew was not able to reach the disabled vessel, the release said.

At. 3:58 a.m. Monday, the MH-65 aircrew hoisted the six people from the vessel and transferred them to Harry P. Williams Memorial Airport near Patterson, the release stated. There were no reported injuries.

