Coast Guard medevacs man from fishing vessel near Morgan City

Sat, 06/22/2019 - 3:25pm

The Coast Guard medevaced a 31-year-old crewmember Friday off a fishing vessel near Morgan City, a news release said.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a report from the fishing vessel Madness at 1:25 p.m. about a male crewmember sustaining a cut to his hand and requiring medical assistance. Watchstanders directed the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew, the release said.

The aircrew arrived at 3:03 p.m. Friday hoisted the crewmember, and transferred him to Terrebonne General Medical Center in Houma in stable condition.

