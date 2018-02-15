Coast Guard to hold Industry Day in Morgan City

Towing vessel companies in the Morgan City area are invited to a U.S. Coast Guard information session to learn about new industry regulations and for Coast Guard personnel to answer questions about those regulations.

The Coast Guard’s Marine Safety Unit Morgan City will hold a Towing Vessel Industry Day from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. March 1 at St. Mary Senior Citizens Center, located at 4014 Chennault St. in Morgan City.

Anyone wanting to attend is asked to RVSP by Feb. 19 to Marine Inspector Lt.j.g. Emily Sysko by calling 985-380-5330 or sending an email to mormsinsp@uscg.mil.

The session will provide an opportunity for Coast Guard personnel to answer questions and address any concerns or confusions about the new regulations “for these vessels who have not previously had to be inspected,” Sysko said.

Discussion topics regarding the new regulations include compliance options, required documentation and user fees and dry docking cycles. Officials will also discuss lifesaving and firefighting equipment that towing vessels are required to have on board, Sysko said.

When people RSVP for the industry day, they should include the name and location of their company, contact information for the company, the number of vessels in their fleet, the compliance option they are utilizing and any additional topics or questions they want to discuss.