Coast Guard: Four rescued after Patterson-bound plane makes emergency landing

Tue, 02/06/2018 - 9:56pm zachary fitzgerald

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued four people Tuesday from the Atchafalaya River after an airplane on its way to Patterson was forced to make an emergency landing, according to a Coast Guard news release.

Watchstanders at the Eighth Coast Guard District command center received notification from the Federal Aviation Administration at 4:59 p.m. that a Piper PA-34 twin-engine airplane traveling from Slidell to Patterson with four people on board was low on fuel, the release said.

The airplane pilot shut down the engines to conserve fuel and was forced to make an emergency landing. Watchstanders directed the launch of an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans, the news release said.

The Air Station New Orleans aircrew hoisted the survivors and transported them to Perry's Flying Center in Patterson. One person suffered a minor injury to the arm, the release said.

