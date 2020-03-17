Closure set for La. 182 in Berwick at the bridge

La. 182 at the Berwick Bay Bridge in Berwick will be closed 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday, weather permitting.

This closure is necessary to allow crews to perform routine bridge inspections, the Department of Transportation and Development said.

The detour will consist of U.S. 90 West and U.S. 90 East.

Emergency vehicles will not have access to the area.

