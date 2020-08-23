Closure of Central Catholic, other diocese schools extended to Monday-Thursday

Sun, 08/23/2020 - 12:50pm

Due to the expected landfall of Hurricane Marco on Monday, all Catholic schools in the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux, including Central Catholic, will be closed Monday through Thrusday.

Parents are asked to please continue to monitor their email, text messages and social media for updates and relevant information over the coming days as we continue to monitor the approach of Tropical Storm Laura.

