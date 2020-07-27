City, parish authorities report three arrests

Staff Report

Morgan City and St. Mary Parish authorities reported three arrests Thursday, including one man arrested on an assault warrant.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported these arrests:

—Nikolas James Morris II, 32, Oaklawn Quarters Lane, Franklin, was arrested at 9:45 a.m. Thursday on a charge of giving false information and on a warrant for simple assault. Morris was released on a $3,500 bond.

—Adrian John Hixon, 37, La. 182, Centerville, was arrested 10:57 p.m. Thursday on a charge of during under suspension. He was issued a citation to appear Oct. 22.

Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair reported this arrest:

—Dominique Merritt, 28, Joseph Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 1 p.m. Thursday on a warrant for resisting an officer.

Merritt was located at the Assumption Parish Detention Center and placed under arrest on an active warrant held by the Morgan City Police Department. Merritt was transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.