Article Image Alt Text

City, parish authorities report three arrests

Mon, 07/27/2020 - 9:46am

Staff Report
Morgan City and St. Mary Parish authorities reported three arrests Thursday, including one man arrested on an assault warrant.
St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported these arrests:
—Nikolas James Morris II, 32, Oaklawn Quarters Lane, Franklin, was arrested at 9:45 a.m. Thursday on a charge of giving false information and on a warrant for simple assault. Morris was released on a $3,500 bond.
—Adrian John Hixon, 37, La. 182, Centerville, was arrested 10:57 p.m. Thursday on a charge of during under suspension. He was issued a citation to appear Oct. 22.
Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair reported this arrest:
—Dominique Merritt, 28, Joseph Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 1 p.m. Thursday on a warrant for resisting an officer.
Merritt was located at the Assumption Parish Detention Center and placed under arrest on an active warrant held by the Morgan City Police Department. Merritt was transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2020