Submitted Photo
Circus Saurus will be part of the Carson & Barnes Circus performances Oct. 4-5 in Patterson.

Circus is coming to Patterson

Fri, 09/29/2017 - 11:49am Anonymous

The Carson & Barnes Circus comes to Patterson Oct. 4-5, offering what the company says may be the last opportunity to see elephants at a circus.

There will be four performances, at 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. each day at Kemper Williams Park. Discount Tickets are available online at www.bigtopshow.com.

In addition to the Asian elephants, he circus will also feature Circus Saurus. The circus says the big top will come alive with long-extinct dinosaurs. Tyrannosaureses, deinoychus, woolly mammoths and Asian elephants will come together “to enchant and captivate hearts of all ages.”

