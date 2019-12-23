Christmas story and music in Lawrence Park

The Daily Review/Diane Miller Fears

The Nativity was depicted Friday night at Lawrence Park in Morgan City. The group Plugged In held the event to offer a fresh version of the nativity story. The group is made up of Simone Besse on guitar and vocals, Hallie Autin on vocals, Gabe Broussard on keyboard and vocals, Sophia Besse on vocals, and Liam McCloy on ukulele. Narrating the nativity story was Angelina Swords Brocato, standing right of the gazebo, of Patterson. The opening song, "Stable in Bethlehem," was written by Autin’s grandmother, Yvonne Dagenhardt. Top Photo: From left, Hallie Besse, Autin and Brousard perform. Middle Photo: Angelina Swords Brocato of Patterson narrates the Nativity story. Bottom Photo: The scene at Lawrence Park's gazebo.