Christmas cantata coming Sunday

First Baptist Church of Morgan City Choir will present the musical “Joy Has Dawned,” a Christmas cantata, at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Choir members include, front row from left: Melody Turner, Darien Bacon, Hannah Romero and Sylvia Whiting, director. Second row: Marty Abress, Cathy Hadaway, Betty Patterson and Billie Plaisance. Third row: Gerald Richard, Sherman Whiting, James Hadaway, Danny Carl and Brent Romero, pastor. Not pictured: Nancy Pendas, accompanist; Albert Pendas, sound technician; Joycelyn Slaton; and Dalton Malone.