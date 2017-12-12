Submitted Photo
First Baptist Church of Morgan City Choir will present the musical “Joy Has Dawned,” a Christmas cantata, at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Choir members include, front row from left: Melody Turner, Darien Bacon, Hannah Romero and Sylvia Whiting, director. Second row: Marty Abress, Cathy Hadaway, Betty Patterson and Billie Plaisance.  Third row: Gerald Richard, Sherman Whiting, James Hadaway, Danny Carl and Brent Romero, pastor. Not pictured: Nancy Pendas, accompanist; Albert Pendas, sound technician; Joycelyn Slaton; and Dalton Malone.  

Christmas cantata coming Sunday

Tue, 12/12/2017 - 10:07am Anonymous

