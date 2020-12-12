Randy and Britany Chautin, along with Laiken, 10, and Journey, 4 (not pictured) view some of the Christmas decorations along Bernice Street on Saturday night at the annual Christmas by Candlelight event.
All of Bernice Street was aglow with Christmas lights.
Ashten Lombardo passed out hot chocolate on one side of Bernice Street ....
... While Emily Metrejean, left, and Madelyn Veillion staffed the hot chocolate pot on the other side.
Christmas by Candlelight
Residents of Bernice Street in Morgan City celebrated their 35th annual Christmas by Candlelight Saturday night. Brilliantly lighted homes lined the street to welcome visitors, and Santa appeared along with a scheduled puppet show by Cornerstone Ministries. Christmas by Candlelight was scheduled to continue until 9 p.m. Saturday.
The Daily Review/Bill Decker