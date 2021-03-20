Ivy LeBlanc, 11 months, reaches for an egg during the City of Morgan City’s annual Easter Egg Hunt in Lawrence Park Saturday. Her mom Taylor LaCoste looks on.
—The Daily Review Photos/Diane Miller Fears
And they are off! Children up to age 8 converged on Lawrence Park in Morgan City for the City of Morgan City’s annual Easter Egg Hunt Saturday.
The Easter Bunny was on hand Saturday to take pictures with children attending the City of Morgan City’s annual Easter Egg Hunt in Lawrence Park. With the holiday character are Fraylee Francis, 8 and Kaylee Francis, 3, while Charlotte Francis takes their photo.
Looking for the prize inside the eggs Saturday during the City of Morgan City’s annual Easter Egg Hunt in Lawrence Park are Phillip Tran, 4, and Addilyn Levy, 4, with helper Madison Levy. Addilyn did find the prize for third place in her age group.
The City of Morgan City held its annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday at Lawrence Park. Children up to 8 years old hunted for the colored eggs containing the piece of paper that would winner one of three chocolate Easter Bunnies for each age group. Winners were, ages 2 and under, Marlie Carter, first; Harper Pickens, second; and Addison Stevens, third. Age 3-5 winners were Stefano Case, first; Timberlynn LaCoste, second; and Addilyn Levy, third. Winners in the 6-8 age group were Nathan Everitt, first; Dorranesha Singleton, second; and Lucia Case, third. With the winners is Morgan City Mayor Lee Dragna.
Children converge for Morgan City Easter Egg Hunt
