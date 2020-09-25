Chain of Life event set for Oct. 4

Staff Report

As the nation focuses again on the issue of abortion, Tri-City area people are planning a pro-life event for Oct. 4.

The Life Chain event is scheduled for 2-3 p.m. A location will be announced later.

In past Life Chain events, pro-life advocates have lined U.S. 90 with signs expressing opposition to abortion.

The search for a successor to U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Sept. 18, has drawn attention once more to the court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade decision and the possibility that a Trump administration appointee might tip the balance against abortion.

The Roe v. Wade ruling forbids states from banning abortion.

Louisiana’s Legislature has often pushed at the boundaries of Roe, most recently by passing a law requiring doctors performing abortions to have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals. The Supreme Court struck down that law.

A state constitutional amendment on the Nov. 3 ballot would add language to make it clear nothing in the constitution establishes a right to have an abortion.

This year’s events mark the 33rd anniversary of Life Chain and is planned for Nov. 1 in light of COVID-19 (while many chains will assemble on the traditional first Sunday in October, Oct. 4 ).

The first Life Chain, born through prayer, was built in 1987 by Please Let Me Live, a small pro-life ministry based in Yuba City, California. Half the churches of Yuba and Sutter Counties occupied assigned sections of a three-mile route through sister cities Yuba City-Marysville, with 2,500 Christians holding “Abortion Kills Children” signs on both sides of the street.

The Life Chain united churches and informed the local press, law enforcement, public officials and the area citizenry about abortion.

In 1989, Bakersfield, California, built the second Life Chain with 7,500 participants from 101 churches. Soon other California cities followed.

National Life Chain Sunday 1991 saw 373 chains built in the US with 771,000 participants. From 1995 through 1999 approximately 900 Life Chains were built annually in America and Canada combined, and while total attendance has declined significantly, emphasis on prayer and serious reflection on the current abortion holocaust has increased substantially.

In 2019 there were approximately 2,000 Life Chains across the United States and Canada.