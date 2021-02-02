Article Image Alt Text

Central Catholic Students of the Year

Tue, 02/02/2021 - 11:48am

Submitted Photo/Central Catholic
The Students of the Year Awards Program recognizes students from each school system who have demonstrated excellent academic achievement, leadership ability and citizenship. This year, Central Catholic High School has nominated Keegan Mason, eighth-grade student, and Mary Frances Cali, senior. Keegan is the son of Steven and Jo’le Mason, and Mary Frances is the daughter of Frank “Chip” and Catherine Cali.

