Central Catholic has named its Students of the Month. They are, front row from left: sixth-grader Zachary Landry, seventh-grader Sofia Kiyanfar, eighth-grader Brady Shannon and ninth-grader Abbie Scully. Back row: 10th-grader Mary Francis Cali, 11th-grader Grant Stansbury and 12th-grader Alyssa Landry.