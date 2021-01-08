Central Catholic students collect Toys for Tots

(Submitted Photo/Central Catholic High School)

The National Junior Beta Club at Central Catholic High School in Morgan City participated in the Marine Corps League Toys for Tots drive. The students, faculty and staff donated new and unwrapped toys, and T&M Boat Rentals donated 40 bikes. The toys and bikes were distributed in the community to those less fortunate. Pictured from left are Bill Goessl, Glen Swain, Penny Galloway and Bobby Darce, all of the Marine Corps League, St. Mary Detachment. Students representing T&M Boat Rentals are Bryan Wiggins, Emily Wise, Michael Scott Wise and Charlotte Wiggins. Seated in front and representing the Beta Club are Carley Hymel, Victoria Kirkpatrick and Bryan Cordero.