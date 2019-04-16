Central Catholic picks three for Hall of Fame

The Central Catholic High School Hall of Fame Committee has selected three people for induction.

Warren Landry will be inducted for Meritorious Service. Jamarr Garrett and Quincy Verdin will be inducted for Athletic Achievement.

The induction will take place prior to the Alumni Association Chef’s Supper on April 28 at NicoBella.

From the committee:

—Landry was involved in supporting Catholic education for many years. He served on the school board of the former Sacred Heart Elementary and was chairman of the CCHS fair committee. He served two terms as president of the CCHS school board and also served as chairman of the school auction.

The Kaplan native is a graduate of Northwestern State University and is former owner and executive vice president of Paul’s Agency. He was a member and past president of the local Kiwanis Club, past president of the Morgan City Rotary Club, and a Paul Harris fellow.

—Garrett, during his time as a student at CCHS, was a multisport athlete. In 2004 and 2005, he was selected first team All-State in football. In basketball he was voted honorable mention All-State during his sophomore, junior and senior years. In 2005 he was selected first team All-State in baseball and was a member of the state champion baseball teams in 2004 and 2005.

Garrett played football at Southeastern University as a wide receiver for two years. He is a graduate of the University of Louisiana Lafayette.

He coached the CCHS girls basketball team for three years, including the 2014 state championship season and was 1A Coach of the Year.

—Verdin was a multisport athlete during her tenure at CCHS having played volleyball, basketball and track. She was selected first team All-State in volleyball in 2004 and 2005 and led the 2004 team to the only state championship in school history. Verdin played volleyball at Long Beach State University and following graduation played volleyball professionally in Europe. She currently is the head volleyball coach at Lutcher High School.

Verdin also had many accomplishments in track and field. She was a five-year letter winner. Verdin won district titles and advanced to the state meet her sophomore, junior and senior years. As a sophomore she competed at State in the discus (seventh), high jump (fourth) and triple jump (third).

In her junior year she competed at the state meet in the shot put (sixth), and she was state champion in the javelin. Her senior year brought a runner-up finish in the shot put and a state championship in the discus.

Verdin finished her track career at Central Catholic holding school records in the high jump, triple jump and discus.