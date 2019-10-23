Article Image Alt Text

Central Catholic homecoming game moved up to Thursday; parade canceled

Wed, 10/23/2019 - 2:28pm

Central Catholic High's homecoming game has been moved up to Thursday and the homecoming parade has been canceled, the school said Wednesday.

The threat of severe weather led to the change in date for the game, which was originally scheduled for Friday.

Central Catholic will host Covenant Christian at 7 p.m. Thursday. The presentation of the court will also be at the Thursday game.

The homecoming pep rally will be at 11:40 a.m. Thursday in the new gym.

The homecoming dance (for high school students only) will still be Saturday night.

The annual Red Bean Dinner and Senior Slide Show has been postponed, with a tentative new date of 6 p.m Nov. 7.

