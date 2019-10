Central Catholic homecoming

The Daily Review/Jaclyn Breaux

Central Catholic High School’s homecoming proclamation was signed by Morgan City Mayor Frank “Boo” Grizzaffi Friday, declaring the week of Oct. 20-26 Homecoming Week for the school. The mayor was joined by Central Catholic High School’s Homecoming Court. Seated from left: Sinclair Callais, Emma Simmons, Rayne Hotard, Symone Wiggins, Grizzaffi, Rachel Rogers, Adrianna Dupuis, Chloe Rivere and Madeline Nini. Standing: Arianna Valentine, Julianna Hernandez, Lexi Landry, Ava Nicar, Terre’Yan Johnson, Caitlyn Picou, Catherine Autrey, Katie Hoffpauir, Ashley Daigle and Judy Ruffin.