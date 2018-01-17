Central Catholic, Holy Cross name Student of Year picks

This year's Student of the Year nominees at Central Catholic High School are 12th-grader Alyssa Burton and eighth-grader Patrick Carmichael.

Fifth-grader Franco Saleme has been named Holy Cross Elementary School’s Student of the Year for 2017-18.

The Student of the Year Awards program recognizes students who have demonstrated excellent academic achievement, leadership ability, and citizenship.

The program is sponsored by the Louisiana Superintendent of Education through the State Department of Education and the State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Saleme, a fifth grader in Mrs. Katie Rock’s class, has attended Holy Cross Elementary since Pre-K3. He is a Principal’s List student who has won the top scholastic award in his class each year. Franco has been a Social Studies Fair winner at Holy Cross Elementary School for the past two years and has competed at the Regional Fair at Nicholls State University.

Franco lives in Morgan City, is 10 years old, and is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Tony Saleme. At home, Franco loves to read and enjoys building with Legos and playing board games with family members. His other interests include baseball, where he plays first base and center field, and football. Franco’s Catholic faith is an important part of his life. He attends Mass at Holy Cross Church where he participates as an altar server.

Saleme has an older brother and sister who attend Central Catholic High School and a younger sister, Stella, who is in Kindergarten at Holy Cross. When Franco was five years old, his baby sister Stella was diagnosed with leukemia. This event has impacted his life greatly. Having his parents gone with Stella for 26 days in the hospital has given him a greater appreciation for family and health. He has learned at an early age the meaning of sacrifice. The power of prayer and his faith were strengthened during this time.