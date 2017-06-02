Central Catholic High School awards

KWBJ showcases those “Shining Stars” who have continuously exemplified a positive attitude while contributing their time and talents during their career at their respective high schools. The four seniors chosen to represent CCHS were Liam McCloy, Connor Laiche, Caroline Nini and Rebecca David. Vic Bonnaffee, principal, presented the recipients with their award.
The Louis J. “Billy” Adams Memorial Award was instituted by the late Mr. and Mrs. L.T. Ozio. It is presented annually to the CCHS graduating senior who has exemplified high Christian Catholic principles, has performed outstanding service to the school and fellow students, and has excelled in the quality of dependability. Bonnaffee presented recipients Liam McCloy and Caroline Nini with their awards.
The H&B Young Foundation Scholarship recipient must live within the corporate city limits of Morgan City, have been enrolled in the TOPS core curriculum and must demonstrate above-average leadership qualities. Central Catholic High School senior Connor Hebert was awarded the H&B Young Scholarship by Bonnaffee.
The Class of 2017 Salutatorian Award was presented to Caroline Elizabeth Nini. This award is given to the senior with the second-highest four-year academic cumulative grade point average.She is the daughter of Mark and Catherine Nini. Bonnaffee presented the award.
The Class of 2017 Valedictorian Award was presented to Blake Gerard Byrne This award is given to the senior with the highest four-year academic cumulative grade point average. He is the son of Gerard and Gerrie Byrne. Bonnaffee presented the award.
George Allen Picou Scholarship was instituted in 1991. The individual who receives this award must display the quality of generosity to others; be interested in the conservation of wild life; must have worked with youth organizations; and must have been blessed with a good sense of humor. Emma Aucoin of Central Catholic High School was awarded this scholarship by Bonnaffee.
The M C Bank Hometown Spirit Scholarship was presented by Barton Blanco to senior Rebecca David.
The Juliet Beadle Scholarship is given to a senior student who has declared education as their college major. Seniors Halley Romero and Hallie Autin were awarded the scholarships.
