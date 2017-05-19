Central Catholic graduation will be Saturday

Staff Report

The Central Catholic High School Class of 2017 will have its commencement ceremony at 1 p.m. Saturday at Holy Cross Catholic Church.

The graduating class will be led by the following valedictorian and salutatorian:

Blake Byrne

Blake Byrne is CCHS Class of 2017 valedictorian. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Gerard Byrne.

Byrne was Student of the Year, executive Student Council president, and CCHS 2016 Homecoming King.

Byrne was a member of National Honor Society, an athletic letterman in football, basketball and golf, and a member of the Academic All-Composite team for football and basketball.

Byrne is a recipient of the Masonic Lodge Honesty and Integrity Award and the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux Leadership Award. He plans to attend Louisiana State University majoring in mechanical engineering.

Caroline Nini

Caroline Nini is CCHS Class of 2017 salutatorian. She is the daughter of Mark Nini and Catherine Patterson Nini.

Nini was a member of Key Club, CCHS retreat team, ARK (Acts of Random Kindness) Club and National Honor Society.

She is an athletic letterman in swimming and has represented CCHS at the district and state literary rallies for three years.

Nini is a recipient of the Masonic Lodge Honesty and Integrity Award, Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux Leadership Award, and Rotary Youth Leadership Award.

She plans to attend Louisiana State University majoring in biochemistry.