Central Catholic D.A.R.E. graduation

D.A.R.E. graduation was held at Central Catholic Elementary School as Jean Cantrell’s fifth grade students completed the course that gives students the skills they need to resist peer pressure and avoid involvement with alcohol, tobacco, drugs and bullying. Retired Morgan City Police Department Captain and the current Morgan City marshal, Kenneth Duval, were the guest speakers. Morgan City Mayor Frank “Boo” Grizzaffi and Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair handed out graduation certificates to the graduating class. The D.A.R.E. Essay Winners were: first place, Dominic Lipari; second place, Cambrey Ruffin; third place, Zowie Minyard; and the D.A.R.E. Over-Achiever Award, Avery Price.