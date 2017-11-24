CCHS donates to Operation Christmas Child

Fri, 11/24/2017 - 10:31am Anonymous

Submtted Photo
The Central Catholic High School ARK (Acts of Random Kindness) Club participated in Operation Christmas Child for the third year in a row. Shoeboxes are filled with fun toys, school supplies and hygiene items and delivered to children in need around the world to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way. For many of these children, the gift filled shoebox is the first gift they have ever received. The CCHS ARK Club said 355 boxes were packed this year at their first packing party.

