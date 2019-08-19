Catholic Foundation Dinner set for Oct. 10

Bishop Shelton J. Fabre and The Catholic Foundation of South Louisiana have announced the date of the Catholic Foundation’s Second Annual Dinner, Oct. 10 at Nicholls State University’s Cotillion Ballroom in Thibodaux.

This dinner will celebrate the success of the diocese and the Catholic Foundation’s mission. All proceeds from the dinner will benefit the Seminarian Education Endowment and Catholic Charities endowment.

The event will begin with cocktails at 6 p.m. in the evening and dinner to follow at 7 p.m. with our diocesan seminarians as guest waiters for the evening.

Tickets for the evening are $100, or a table of eight for $800, and can be purchased through the Catholic Foundation of South Louisiana at catholicfoundationsl.org or by calling 985-850-3122.

During the evening, Fabre will recognize one recipient of the Bishop’s Faith in Action Award to a layperson or permanent deacon who models Christian stewardship and has an outstanding record of volunteer service, high moral character and exemplary values. Nominations are open and forms can be found online at catholicfoundationsl.org.

For more information about the inaugural dinner please contact executive director Amy Ponson at 985-850-3122 or aponson@htdiocese.org.