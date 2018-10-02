Casting against crime

Members of the Morgan City High School Bass Club help kids Monday during the Backyard Bass fishing tournament as part of the Morgan City Night Out Against Crime at Lawrence Park. Doric Lodge No. 87 Free & Accepted Masons sponsored the event in partnership with the Morgan City Police Department. Others participating in the event were Louisiana State Police, the Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control, U.S. Coast Guard, St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, Morgan City Youth Center, Chez Hope Family Violence Crisis Center, Morgan City Fire Department, St. Mary Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, Acadian Ambulance, E911 Emergency, Morgan City police reserves, Hargrave Funeral Home, Morgan City High School Jr. ROTC, Morgan City Petting Zoo, Mamie Winters, Berry Brothers, the Rev. Stephen Shortess, Trinity Church Episcopal Church and G&J Land Marine Food Distributors. (The Daily Review/Zachary Fitzgerald)