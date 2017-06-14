A car-racing man

Submitted Photo

This photo shows Jack Cooley, who retired from McDermott in Morgan City and died recently in Mississippi at age 91. Relatives say "Louisiana Jack" was a very passionate and super-competitive drag racer. In 1961, he was the four-state champion with a street-legal car, a 1957 Chevrolet called “Black Trash.” He also went on to own seven or more Chevrolets, which were all known as “Black Trash.” He was inducted into the Louisiana Drag Racers Hall of Fame in 1985 and the Old Time Drag Racers Hall of Fame in 2002. His obituary appears on Page 12 in this edition and at StMaryNow.com.