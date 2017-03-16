Car overturns; no serious injuries

The Daily Review/Bill Decker

No injuries were reported in a crash during which one vehicle flipped Wednesday afternoon on La. 182 in Bayou Vista near Patterson, St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office Spokeswoman Detective Lt. Traci Landry said. Traffic was blocked on La. 182 for about an hour and rerouted to U.S. 90. One person was transported to the hospital as a precaution. The crash occurred on La. 182 East when a vehicle failed to yield to another vehicle. The driver of the first vehicle then lost control, causing that vehicle to flip, Landry said. The driver was cited for failure to yield.