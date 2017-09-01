Cannata’s to accept donations to provide drinking water to flood victims

People wanting to help provide flood victims and first responders with clean drinking water may make a donation at Cannata’s Market in Morgan City or at two locations in Houma, according to a news release.

The group organizing the drive, Bayou Hydrates, was founded in the midst of the catastrophic flooding events in Baton Rouge and Lafayette in August, 2016 with a mission to provide clean drinking water to flood victims and first responders, the release said.

Through teaming up with local business partners Cannata’s Markets and the Houma Daily Courier, they were able to reach our community and ask for their assistance.

Organizers are continuing their mission by helping people in southwest Louisiana that have been affected by flooding from Hurricane Harvey. The Daily Review is sponsoring Bayou Hydrates’ efforts to provide clean drinking water to flood victims.

Organizers had three pallets of water in their reserves that they were able to quickly get to a shelter in the Lake Charles area yesterday morning, but they need more help, the release said.

For a small monetary donation, local residents can donate a case of water to the relief effort. Visit any Cannata’s location and make the donation at any check-out register. Local business owners that would like to assist with transportation needs or make donations on behalf of their company should contact Chad Adams.

Donations are being accepted at these three Cannata’s Market locations: 6010 La. 182 East in Morgan City, 1977 Prospect Blvd. in Houma, and 6289 West Park Ave. in Houma.

After the August 2016 floods, organizers were able to deliver 50,000 bottles of clean drinking water to those in need through the generosity of people’s donations. All of the on-the-ground efforts were directed through Catholic Charities in the Dioceses of Baton Rouge and Lafayette, the release said.

To learn more about Bayou Hydrates, visit facebook.com/bayouhydrates.