Candidate announcement: Natalie Broussard, 16th JDC judge

Iberia Parish attorney Natalie Broussard is announcing her campaign for 16th Judicial District Court Judge, serving the Parishes of Iberia, St. Martin and St. Mary.

Natalie is a graduate of New Iberia Senior High School, LSU and LSU Law School. As a respected attorney in the area for over 25 years, Natalie feels she is the most qualified of the anticipated candidates for judge because she possesses a more diversified legal career and has been more dedicated to the community’s wellbeing through her extensive work as an advocate, volunteer and as an Iberia Parish Council Member.

As a Council Member, Broussard has remained popular, winning both of her terms with over 70% of the vote by pledging to always fight to have people come before politics. As a judge she is promising to do just that, in her role on the bench.

“I have never been part of the establishment and obviously – I don’t fit the mold of the good-ole-boy’s style of politics. I truly feel that serving as a judge can have the most direct impact on people’s lives. Because of this, it is simply not enough to be a qualified attorney. The person most qualified should not only have the legal experience, but have the history to prove that they are willing to help and have a concern for others outside the court room.”

Broussard, a United Way Community Impact Award Recipient, lists a long record of projects, non-profit boards, and committees, as well as her time served on the Parish Council as evidence of her commitment to the community. Her highlights include serving on the Blue Ribbon Commission on Law Enforcement, United Way Board of Directors, the Iberia Parish Republican Party Executive Committee, the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), and various volunteer positions at Highland Baptist Church, including Board of Trustees and Sunday School Teacher. She was named as one of Acadiana Lifestyle’s 2019 Woman Making a Difference for her work in the community.

In addition to her Law Practice and community service projects, Natalie and her husband Barry own a small business, Barry’s Custom Iron Works. The husband and wife, who were high school sweethearts, have four children: Blade who is deployed with the Navy (his wife Charli), Sarah (her husband Kent, who is also deployed with the Navy), and Claire. The couple also has one angel, Mary Ellen, who died shortly after birth from a disease known as Trysomy 18. With both a son and son-in-law serving in the Military abroad, the Broussard’s are imbedded in the traditions of experience, dedication and sacrifice in order to serve others for a greater purpose.

The Committee to Elect Natalie Broussard has officially launched its website and contains the support of attorneys, but also shows much support outside of the legal community. Attorney Michael Lopresto is listed as Committee Treasurer, while Armond Schwing is signed on as Chairman. Other notable support signing on to the campaign committee includes Pat Norris, JoAnn Parker, Dr. Kristi Prejeant Rink, and Natalie and Jeff Jordan. The committee’s website can be found online at www.natalie4judge or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/natalie4judge.

The date of election for the 16th Judicial District Judge is November 3rd, while early voting will be October 20-27th.