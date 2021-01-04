Cali, longtime justice of the peace, dies at 82

Frank J. Cali Sr., who served in various governmental roles including a long stint as justice of the peace, passed away Saturday at his home. He was 82.

Cali was a justice of the peace for 42 years, according to his obituary. He also was special deputy clerk of court for Benny Blakeman from 1971-88 and deputy clerk of court for Cliff Dressel from 1988-2000.

Cali was an environmental officer for St. Mary Parish Government, too, and according to the city of Patterson’s Facebook post on his passing, he also served roles as a town alderman and a notary.

Extensive government work was just one of Cali’s roles as he also owned Cali Electrical Service, was a school bus driver and a real estate broker.

From 1956-58, Cali served in the U.S. Army.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cali’s family will hold a private Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Patterson Wednesday, followed by a private committal service in St. Joseph Cemetery Mausoleum.

To view Cali’s full obituary, click on the Obituaries tab above.