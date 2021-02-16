Cajun Coast Migratory Big Day scheduled for April 17

Join local birders for the Cajun Coast Migratory Big Day on April 17 in Patterson, off Cotten Road on private property.

The Migratory Big Day will include a one-day friendly tournament for bird watchers/photographers. Observations can be made from any area on the property.

Cajun Coast asks only that you park your vehicle on the levee and maintain social distancing with your birding group.

Parking is limited, so please carpool and bird together within your quarantine pod. Bring chairs, a picnic or a bag lunch may be purchased for $10.00 that includes a hamburger, chips and a drink. They will be delivered via golf court.

E Bird should be downloaded and used for the one-day event. The honor system will apply. The Migratory Big Day will take place from 6 am to 6 pm.

Because the event is on private property and access is limited, participants must register. Registration is $7 per person. Directions will be given when participants arrive.

Tickets can be purchased at https://bontempstix.com/events/cajun-coast-migratory-big-day-4-17-2021-8...

For more information, visit www.cajuncoast.com, 985-380-8224.

