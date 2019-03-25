Cable company seeks applications for school grants

Cox Communications has announced that its employees will award nearly $60,000 to public and private schools in its Southeast Region through the Cox Charities Innovation in Education grants.

The grant applications are now available to pre-k-12th grade teachers/classrooms at www.CoxCharitiesSER.org and will be accepted through April 9.

Applicants will be notified of their funding status before the close of the 2018-2019 school year. Grant recipients will receive payments at the start of the 2018-2019 school year.

This past year, Cox supported classrooms at Broussard Middle, Cecilia Junior High and Teurlings Catholic High in Acadiana.

The Cox Charities Innovation in Education Program provides grants of up to $2,500 each to Southeast Region schools to fund classroom programs and curriculum that encourage and promote students’ ingenuity and imagination through the innovative use of technology. Teachers, librarians and principals may submit multiple applications for various programs within their schools.

“The classroom of today faces both material and technological needs,” said Fran Gladden, vice president of government and public affairs for the Cox Southeast Region. “Through the generosity of over 800 of our employees, we’re proud to see the dollars raised by our region’s Cox Charities program fueling innovation and connecting our classrooms and teachers to a much-needed educational edge.”

The Cox Southeast Region includes: Acadiana, Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Florida’s Gulf Coast (Pensacola and Fort Walton), Central Florida (Gainesville and Ocala) and Middle Georgia (Macon and Warner Robins).

Cox Charities was created to strengthen Cox communities through the support of programs that positively impact communities in the areas of education, technology, social issues, conservation and the arts.

In addition to the Innovation in Education grants, Cox Charities offers Community Investment grants to 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations (with a grant cycle opening in late summer 2019).

For Cox Charities Innovation in Education grant applications and more information about Cox Charities, visit www.CoxCharitiesSER.org.