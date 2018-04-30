Butterfly release helps hospice

PATTERSON —Numerous people gathered Sunday for the Heart of Hospice Foundation’s Celebration of Life Butterfly Release. The event was held at the banquet room of the Patterson Area Civic Center.

The purchase of more the 100 butterflies will help the foundation provide end of life education, grants for end of life study and to provide in-need hospice patients with life’s needs in their final journey. The funds raised by the Franklin office will stay in its region.

Following an address by Heart of Hospice Administrator Justin Fontenot, RN; Jim and Mandy McGee presented the song, “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.”

A message by Heart of Hospice Chaplain Ronald McCoy was followed by the reading of honoree names by Susanne Bonvillain, RN and Rebecca Louis, CNA, and the ringing of the triangle by Yolanda Washington, CNA.

Hospice’s Bryan Johnson provided an inspirational reading and also guided everyone outside to the area of butterfly release before providing instruction to safely release the monarchs. As the thin, triangle-shaped boxes were opened, butterflies began to fill the air in remembrance of loved ones. The event also included a train for children to ride and refreshments.