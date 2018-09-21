Brown House will play role in Lighthouse Festival

Members of the Berwick Historical Society are busy making preparations for a pictorial exhibit at The Brown House-Berwick Heritage Museum on Oct. 6 during the Lighthouse Festival.

One year ago, six members — Janie Brashear, Charlie Ann Eues, Dale Fangue, Patsy Thomas, Gen Thorguson and Alvin Willis — began work in the field venturing out and recording information on Live Oaks throughout town.

Billie Plaissance, 93, later joined and contributed to the history of many trees. Over 100 trees have been recorded in the registry. Trees were measured and cataloged with a complete description of each tree.

These trees will be the focus of the inaugural museum exhibit Oct. 6 titled “The Live Oaks Tell the Story of Old Berwick, If Only They Could Talk.”

The exhibit will be a beautiful pictorial on canvas of 36 special oaks. Each canvas will be identified by its name and number. The number will correspond with a detailed page in the registry. The Heritage Museum exhibit presentation will be open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 6. Refreshments will be served.