Broussard, Saleme in judge runoff; Duhe cruises to reelection
Assistant District Attorney Anthony Saleme of Morgan City edged St. Martin attorney Keith Thibodeaux on Tuesday for a Dec. 5 runoff spot against Natalie Broussard for 16th Judicial District judge.
Also Tuesday, incumbent 16th Judicial District Attorney Bo Duhe won handily over challenger Lori Landry, a retired district judge.
Broussard, an attorney and member of the Iberia Parish Council, led the race for the 16th JDC's Section 2 Division F judgeship with 21,853 votes, or 38%, according to complete but unofficial returns.
Saleme drew 18,360 votes, or 32%, to 17,656, or 31%, for Thibodeaux.
Duhe, who had sparred with then-Judge Landry over remarks she made about the treatment of black defendants, received 52,895 votes, or 68%, to 25,416, or 32%, for Landry.
District Judge -- 16th Judicial District Court, ES 1, Div. H
Early & Absentee Reporting - 3 of 3 parishes
Election Day Reporting - 64 of 64 precincts
5,038 "Alicia" Butler (DEM) 33%
6,891 Roger P. Hamilton, Jr. (IND) 45%
3,410 Thailund "Tai" Porter-Green (DEM) 22%
Total: 15,339
Unofficial Turnout: 57.5%
District Judge -- 16th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. F
Early & Absentee Reporting - 3 of 3 parishes
21,853 Natalie Broussard (REP) 38%
18,360 Anthony "Tony" Saleme (REP) 32%
17,656 Keith E. Thibodeaux (REP) 31%
Total: 57,869
Unofficial Turnout: 62.7%
District Attorney -- 16th Judicial District Court
Early & Absentee Reporting - 3 of 3 parishes
Election Day Reporting - 166 of 166 precincts
52,895 "Bo" Duhe (REP) 68%
25,416 Lori Landry (DEM) 32%
Total: 78,311
Unofficial Turnout: 65.8%