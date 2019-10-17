Article Image Alt Text

Bridge lane closures reset for Friday

Thu, 10/17/2019 - 3:01pm

The closure of the left lane of U.S. 90 eastbound and westbound on the Atchafalaya River Bridge from Berwick to Morgan City has been rescheduled to 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, weather permitting, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

This closure is necessary for a striping operation.

Emergency vehicles will have full access through the area.

DOTD says it appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

