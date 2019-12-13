Boy Scouts honor local men

The Daily Review/Bill Decker

Area Boy Scouts and leaders honored distinguished citizens and welcomed new members of the Founding Chefs of Chitimacha at Thursday's annual steak dinner at the St. Mary AARP center. The Distinguished Citizen Award goes to those who "have demonstrated integrity and genuine concern for others in both their professional and personal lives." The chefs carry on the tradition, started by Joe Cefalu, of hosting the annual steak dinner and of service the Chitimacha District, Boy Scouts of America. Shown from left are Rotary representative Bill Cefalu, Frank Guarisco, T.R. Naquin, Irving Courtney and Greg Price.