Boy Scout dinner tickets

Fri, 11/10/2017 - 10:23am Anonymous

Submitted Photo
Morgan City Mayor Frank “Boo” Grizzaffi, left, buys a ticket from Lenny Dartez to the annual Boy Scouts of America Dinner scheduled for Dec. 7. The steak dinner begins with refreshments from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. with the dinner to follow. The dinner will be held at the St. Mary Senior Citizens Center, home of St. Mary AARP, located at 4014 Chennault St. in Morgan City. Tickets are $75 each. The Morgan City Rotary Club is the sponsor and tickets are available by calling Dartez at 985-755-0515 or Bill Cefalu at 985-397-1445.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2017