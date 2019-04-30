Boudreaux named new CCHS principal

Peter Boudreaux has been selected as the new principal of Central Catholic High School in Morgan City, according to a news release from the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux.

Earlier this month, Boudreaux was appointed assistant superintendent for St. Mary Parish public schools. The diocese announced about a month ago that Central Catholic High School Principal Vic Bonnaffee will retire at the end of the 2018-19 school year. Bonnaffee has served as principal for 14 years.

In the newly unified Central Catholic, Boudreaux will join Amanda Talbot, the current principal of grades Pre-K-5, as he serves as principal of grades 6-12. Having attended Holy Cross Elementary as a student, Boudreaux is excited to serve in a faith-filled school setting and to lead students in their spiritual and academic formation. He believes his faith in God is fundamental in his role as a school leader. He feels truly honored and blessed to serve as principal of Central Catholic, the release stated.

Boudreaux is an active parishioner of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Morgan City, the release said. His graduate studies include a master’s degree in education plus 30 graduate hours from Nicholls State University, where he also earned a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration.

His areas of certification include principal, supervisor of instruction and social studies for grades 6-12. In his 31 years as an educator, he has taught special education and social studies classes, as well as having served as an assistant baseball coach at Morgan City High School.

Boudreaux has served as an administrator in both the elementary and high school settings, including serving as assistant principal of Hattie Watts Elementary School, principal of J. B. Maitland Elementary School and principal of Morgan City High School. He served as a school administrator in St. Mary Parish Public Schools for 10 years.

In 2007, Boudreaux was named supervisor of instruction in St. Mary Parish Public Schools. In that role, he was responsible for the supervision of several programs, including adult education, driver education, career and technical education, staff development, school counseling, and textbooks. He served in that capacity until being named Director of Human Resources in 2016, a position he held for over two years, the release said.

In addition to his teaching and administrative experiences, Boudreaux has served his community in various capacities. He is a past president of the St. Mary Parish Principals Association and currently serves as a member of the Board of Trustees of Central Catholic. Other community service experiences include having served as a coach in youth sports. Additionally, he is an active parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Morgan City, where he serves as a lector. Boudreaux and his wife of 37 years, Nancy Boudreaux, have two sons, Zachary and Benjamin.