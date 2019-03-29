Bonnaffee to retire as CCHS principal

Central Catholic High School Principal Vic Bonnaffee will retire at the end of the 2018-19 school year.

Superintendent Suzanne Troxclair of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux announced Bonnaffee's retirement Friday morning in a letter to faculty, staff and parents.

Bonnaffee has led the school for the past 14 years as a "dedicated leader and man of God," Troxclair said. He's served for decades as a teacher, coach and administrator at Catholic schools throughout Louisiana and Texas, along with having been regional superintendent in New Orleans and superintendent in Houma-Thibodaux and Tyler, Texas.

Diocesan officials have launched the search for a new principal and planned to post the job requirements Friday. Officials "have placed the utmost priority on filling the position with the most qualified candidate possible," Troxclair said.