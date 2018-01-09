Body found under U.S. 90 bridge

Morgan City police discovered a deceased male subject Tuesday morning under the U.S. 90 bridge in the area of Greenwood Street, police spokesman Lt. John Schaff said.

Police are investigating the death, but, as of 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, did not suspect foul play was involved in the death, Schaff said. Authorities aren’t releasing the name of the deceased until they can notify next of kin, he said.

Investigators received a call at about 7 a.m. Tuesday reporting an unresponsive male subject. Upon arrival, police found that the subject was deceased, Schaff said.